Otedola Gives Christian Chukwu N18m for Treatment

Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, has presented a $50,000, (N18,013,000) cheque to football legend Christian Chukwu for his medical treatment.

The billionaire businessman had offered to assist the former Eagles captain following reports that he was battling with prostate cancer and was in dire need of financial assistance.

According to The Cable, the $50,000 cheque was presented to Chukwu on Wednesday morning in Enugu by Philip Akinola, the COO of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Ltd, one of Otedola’s companies.

Present at the handing over of the cheque were Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the governor of Enugu state, Amaju Pinnick, the chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Onochie Anibeze, the renowned sports journalist.

Otedola said Chukwu will be flown abroad next week and promised that he’ll get the best health service overseas.

“The governor just called to thank me immensely and I spoke with Christian Chukwu too,” Otedola said.

“He will be flown abroad next week. I told him he will be fine and I will make sure he is provided with the best health services.”

Otedola’s help comes after the Enugu State government footed the bill of an initial surgery in Nigeria.

Chukwu, referred to as ‘Chairman’ in his playing days, captained the Nigeria national team to its first win in the African Nations Cup in 1980.