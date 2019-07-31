Otedola Fulfils $25K per goal Pledge to Eagles

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has fulfilled his $25,000 per goal pledge to the Super Eagles.

Otedola had pledged the sum of $25,000 for each goal scored by the Eagles during the just concluded 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He made the promise alongside Aliko Dangote, president of Dangote Group, before the Eagles’ semi final clash against Algeria.

On Tuesday, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) took to its Twitter page to announce that the business mogul had made good his pledge to the Super Eagles.

“Business mogul Femi Otedola has fulfilled his pledge of $25,000 to the @NGSuperEagles for their one goal against Algeria in AFCON 2019 semi final,” the NFF wrote.

Business mogul Femi Otedola has fulfilled his pledge of $25,000 to the @NGSuperEagles for their one goal against Algeria in AFCON 2019 semi final. Seen here on Tuesday with defender @omeruo22 (r),Team Administrator Enebi Achor (second l) and Equipment Manager Chidi Ngoka (l) pic.twitter.com/YRXkf0xhtE — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) July 30, 2019

This comes after Otedola – an avid sports lover – assisted Christian Chukwu, former captain and coach of the Super Eagles, who was in need of medical attention abroad.

Integrity is keeping your word. I redeemed my pledge of $25000 per goal to representatives of the Super Eagles (L-R) Chidi Ngoka (Equipment Manager), Enebi Achor (Team Manager) and Defender Kenneth Omeruo today in my office ⚽️ …F.Ote💲 pic.twitter.com/WihRQp4Kzo — Femi Ote$ (@realFemiOtedola) July 30, 2019