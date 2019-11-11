Otedola donates N5bn for North-east Intervention

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola on Sunday gave out N5 billion to the Save The Children charity in support of its intervention in the Northeast.

The Executive Chairman of Geregu Power Plc made the donation through his daughter at the ball organised by the Cuppy Foundation.

Save The Children is the 100-year-old United Kingdom-based charity and the biggest children-focused organisation in the world after UNICEF.

Cuppy Foundation is the non-profit organisation founded by Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola (aka DJ Cuppy), Mr. Otedola’s daughter.

Speaking at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, venue, Otedola said: “God has been so kind to me in life and I feel highly privileged. The only way I can show my gratitude to Him is to use my resources to support those who are underprivileged. This I intend to do for the rest of my life.”

He added: “In a world full of conflicts, diseases, calamities and inequality, we all need to show the milk of human kindness, to reach out and comfort the sick and give a helping hand to the weak.”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who led dignitaries to the event, commended Mr Otedola for donating what he called the single largest donation to philanthropy in the country.

He said by the gesture Otedola had further demonstrated his commitment to the poor and the less-privileged in the society.

Otedola, a well-regarded philanthropist, has been donating to good causes.

In 2005, he instituted a N200 million scholarship for Lagos state undergraduates. In the same year, he donated N300 million for the completion of the National Ecumenical Centre in Abuja.

He has committed to building and donating a faculty of engineering valued at N2 billion to the Augustine University in his hometown, Epe in Lagos State.

Recently, he made life-saving interventions by footing the medical bills of Christian Chukwu, former captain and coach of Super Eagles; Peter Fregene, former international goalkeeper; Majek Fashek, celebrated Reggae artiste; Sadiq Daba and Victor Olaotan.