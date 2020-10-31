Osun to begin payment of new minimum wage Nov 1 – Oyetola

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has announced that the new N30,000 minimum wage for workers in the state will take effect from November 1.

Oyetola stated this in a series of tweets via his official Twitter handle on Friday.

He said, “I’m delighted to announce that the implementation of the new minimum wage for Osun workers will commence on November 1, 2020.

“This follows the perusal of the recommendations of Government/Labour Committee that we set up to work out the modalities for resolving all workers’ welfare-related issues.”

The governor also announced that the state has lifted the ban on annual salary increment as well as the lifting of the restriction on promotions & conversions.

“Additionally, we’ve lifted the ban on Annual Salary Increment which was done in 2012. Embargo on promotions & conversions is also lifted with immediate effect. This is in fulfilment our Administration’s pledge to give the welfare of our workers the deserved attention.

“I appreciate Labour Leaders and the entire workforce in Osun, who are our allies in the race to deliver stellar services to our people, for their selflessness, understanding, perseverance & love for State.

“You’re the reasons why, in spite of the economic storms, Osun still remains strong & outstanding in the comity of States.

“We all know that Osun is passing through the valley of economic challenges & we’ve proved every inch of the way that we’re stronger than the storm. I, therefore, appeal to our workers to reciprocate our gestures by ensuring increased productivity and efficient service delivery.”

