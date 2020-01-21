Osun Muslims reject Amotekun

Osun Muslim Community has rejected Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Amotekun, saying the initiative contravenes the 1999 Constitution.

A communiqué dated Sunday, 19th January, signed by President and Secretary of the group, Alhaji Mustafa Olawuyi and Hashim Olapade respectively, frowned at one of the conditions for recruitment which states that letter of recommendation from church must be presented.

The group said it would never support a one-sided security outfit, but added that it would wait for details of the composition of the outfit.

OSMC also noted that the establishment of Amotekun was shrouded in secrecy, and feared that there may be a hidden agenda inimical to security of lives and properties and the progress of the nation behind the initiative.

The communiqué read, “The composition and establishment of Amotekun in the South West of Nigeria is unacceptable to the Osun State Muslim Community.

“We unequivocally condemn issuance of certificate of birth and letters of recommendation from Churches only, thereby sidelining other faiths. Osun State Muslim Community will never support a one-sided security outfit, which may later on, prove insecure for the general populace.

“Osun State Muslim Community hereby awaits full details of the composition of the security outfit which should be fully endorsed by all State Houses of Assembly in the South West of Nigeria.

“The AMOTEKUN Charter titled “Amotekun Golden Rule” contravenes the spirit of the Nigerian Constitution. It is confrontational and sectional. The OSMC shall not be disposed to support any organization set up on tribal sentiments.”