Osun Govt vows to take ‘appropriate steps’ over monarchs’ brawl

The Osun state government has said appropriate action will be taken over last Friday brawl between two monarchs in the state the Oluwo of Iwo and the Agbowu of Ogbagba.

The Oluwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi was alleged to have attacked the Agbowu, Oba Dhikrulahi Akinropo, over a disagreement during a meeting convened by the assistant inspector-general of police (AIG), Zone 11, to resolve a prolonged land dispute between the communities.

Despite the widespread criticism that came in the wake of his action Akanbi had taken to social media to defend himself, accusing Akinropo of attempting to stick his staff of office into his eyes.

In a statement on Monday, Osun state Commissioner for Information, Funke Egbemode, described the face-off between the traditional rulers as unfortunate and avoidable.

She said a situation where royal fathers engage in public display of aggression does not edify the revered stools of their forebears.

“We believe in the dignity of traditional stools and sacredness of royalty. We will continue to preach peace among all our citizens and harmonious relationship among our traditional rulers,” Egbemode said.

“Government is aware that the State Council of Traditional Rulers has stepped into the matter and we are confident that the council will take appropriate steps to preserve peaceful coexistence among the Obas in the state. We do not want any crisis in any part of the State.”