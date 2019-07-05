Osun: Atiku Challenges Judiciary, Hails Adeleke after Supreme Court Verdict

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 election, has urged the nation’s judiciary to take a pulse of the nation and reflect on it, saying God has given the arm of government the duty to ensure that justice is done, irrespective of the pressure to do otherwise.

Atiku was reacting to the Supreme Court verdict on Osun governorship election which upheld the Appeal Court ruling nullifying Senator Ademola Adeleke’s victory at the election petition tribunal.

In a ruling Friday, the Supreme Court upheld the election of Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Governor of Osun State.

Reacting to the verdict, the former vice president took to his verified Twitter handle and said the judgement is not the end of the road for Adeleke and the PDP in Osun state.

“I join with people of goodwill all over Nigeria to say to Senator Ademola Adeleke, and the people of the great state of Osun, that we stand with them in good times and in difficult days. The Supreme Court has ruled and because of its judicial finality, the legal case is over,” Atiku tweeted.

“However, the love, acceptance and endorsement that the people of Osun bestowed on both Senator Adeleke and the @OfficialPDPNig is not over and cannot be overlooked.

“Those who think this is the end of the road for Senator Adeleke and the PDP in Osun, are greatly mistaken. This is not the end. Not even the beginning of the end. No. Today marks the continued ascendancy of Senator Adeleke and his party in the hearts and minds of his people.

“The great people of Osun had expected that the progress and development that the Adeleke family had consistently brought to Osun will be translated to their governance. That hope is not dead. Only delayed.

“I extend my right hand of brotherhood to Senator Adeleke in all his future endeavours and I assure the good people of the state of Osun that the Peoples Democratic Party remembers their love and acceptance and will never forget to stand by them no matter the situation.

“Finally, I urge the nation’s judiciary to take a pulse of the nation and reflect it. In their hands, God has placed a great responsibility. The duty to ensure that justice is done, irrespective of the pressure to do otherwise, by the powers that be.”