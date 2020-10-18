Osun Govt claims attack on Gov Oyetola was an ‘assassination attempt’

The Osun State Government has said that the attack suffered by Governor Gboyega Oyetola was an assassination attempt.

This is contained in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Funke Egbemode, hours after the governor’s convoy was attacked during an address to the #EndSARS protesters in the state.

The statement read:

“This was certainly beyond the #EndSARS protest. The people who launched the attack were not protesters at all.

“Protests have been going on in the State for some days now, and there had been no attack on any government official since the beginning of the protest. However, today’s attack changed the narrative.

“It was not a spontaneous attempt. The attackers had it all planned. They had guns and other weapons. In fact, it was a woman who smashed the windscreen of the vehicle of the Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji where I was.

“It is really sad that these people infiltrated the ranks of the peaceful protesters and took advantage of the Governor’s walk with the youths to execute their sinister intentions.

“It was simply a street coup to take out the Governor, his Deputy and the Secretary to the State Government, all of whom were exposed during the protest and had to be smuggled into vehicles when the attack was launched.”

