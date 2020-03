Osinbajo’s police escort dies in accident on way to airport

A police escort rider attached to Nigerian Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has died in a road accident, state house said on Friday.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, the accident occurred on the road to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport as Prof Osinbajo was on his way to a scheduled trip.

The statement noted that Prof. Osinbajo is saddened by the death of Inspector Ali Gomina, 45, and has aborted the scheduled trip.

Describing Inspector Gomina, VP Osinbajo was quoted saying the officer was “a diligent, hardworking and serious-minded officer who would be greatly missed by the team.

“He is survived by his wife, children and relatives.”