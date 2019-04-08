Osinbajo Returns from Rwanda

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has returned from Kigali, Rwanda, where he participated as a Special Guest at the ceremony to mark 25th National commemoration of the Genocide against the Tutsi in the country.

According to his Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo had left the country in the morning and returned later in the evening.

Some of the activities at the event included the Kigali Genocide Memorial, the Wreaths laying ceremony and Lighting of the Flame by the President of the Republic of Rwanda and Special Guests.

April 7, 1994 marked the beginning of the genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda perpetrated by the Hutu extremist-led government.

In 2003, the United Nations General Assembly officially proclaimed 7 April the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.