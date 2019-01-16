Osinbajo Reacts to CJN Onnoghen’s Trial

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reacted to the prosecution of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

He also said President Muhammadu Buhari did not know about the plan to arraign the CJN until Saturday evening.

Osinbanjo said this on Wednesday at the opening of the Online Publishers Conference in Abuja, where he said he regrets the current situation where a senior member of his profession is subjected to such judicial process.

“I feel very sad that is going on at all,” he said.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, his whole approach is that institutions should just do their work. I can tell by fact that he did not know about this until Saturday evening.

“He did not know that there will be any kind of arraignment until Saturday evening. He has said categorically don’t interfere with what the institutions are doing. Sometimes it has consequences like we have today.

“My take is that I rather not have a situation where members of a profession are being tried for an offence. I don’t feel particularly good about it, as a matter of fact, I feel very sad about it, that is going on at all.”

Justice Onnoghen is facing six charges bordering on failure to declare his assets and operating a domiciliary account, among other charges.

The trial has sparked a furore, with legal experts and the opposition demanding that the charges be dropped.