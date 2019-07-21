Osinbajo meets Ogun Monarchs over Insecurity

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday separately met behind closed door with two top monarchs in Ogun State, Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona and the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi.

His meeting is coming few days after Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi met President Muhammad Buhari at the Aso Rock over the menace of armed Fulani herdsmen in the South West.

Osinbajo, who first met with Akarigbo in his palace in Sagamu, assured of the Federal Government’s commitment to ensure insecurity challenge in the country ends soon, Daily Trust writes

The Vice President, shortly after his meeting with the Akarigbo, headed for the palace of Awujale in Ijebu – Ode where he reportedly intimated him with the efforts being made by the government to stem the insecurity challenge in the country.

Speaking shortly after his meeting with the Akarigbo in Sagamu, Osinbajo said he was directed by the President to meet with monarchs and the governor on how to improve security architecture in the area.

Osinbajo explained that the government “is on top of security situation and every efforts are geared towards tackling it headlong.”

The VP explained that the visit to the traditional rulers in Ogun state “is part of the steps towards addressing various insecurity challenges, including the increasing rates of banditry and kidnapping.”

Osinbajo described the traditional institution as one of the key stakeholders that the Federal Government is collaborating with to restore peace and uphold the unity of the country.