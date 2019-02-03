Osinbajo in Thanksgiving Service after Chopper Crash

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is right now attending a thanksgiving church service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), City of Grace, Lokoja.

This comes a day after Osinbajo’s helicopter crash landed at Kabba, Kogi State, as he took the Next Level campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) there.

Fortunately, neither Osinbajo nor any of his crew were hurt from the incident.

The thanksgiving service which was handled by the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye from the church’s headquarters, Lagos, was being transmitted to the congregation live via satellite.

Adeboye, who led the prayer and worship session, thanked God for delivering the Vice President from the jaws of death.