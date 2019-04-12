Osinbajo Hosts Bono, Other ONE Campaign Delegates

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has received a declaration signed by over 67,000 Nigerian youths, under the aegis of ONE Campaign.

The ONE Campaign delegates also met with the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole; the Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Senator Dino Melaye and Senator Abiodun Olujimi, in Abuja, detailing their policy priorities for President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term.

Along with Alhaji Aliko Dangote, a member of ONE’s Board of Directors, the delegation presented to Osinbajo a declaration signed by over 67,000 Nigerian youths, which revealed their policy priorities for Buhari’s second term in office, TVC News writes.

The Co-founder, ONE Campaign, Bono, said accountable politicians and empowered citizens were key to a country’s bright future.

“No one branch of government on its own can achieve what is needed. Just as we do all around the world, ONE will meet with anyone in the service of our goal of health care for everyone,” he said.

“The three million members of ONE in Nigeria, led by our Nigeria’s Director, are a powerful force for the better future. I’m here to listen, to learn and to support their efforts.”

ONE’s Director in Nigeria, Serah Makka-Ugbabe, insisted that their campaign was built on the ideal of strong and transparent institutions that were responsible to their citizens.

“The ONE Campaign in Nigeria has worked with partners to secure the allocation of one per cent CRF towards the Basic Health Care Provision Fund, a Vote Your Future campaign, which put the views of Nigeria’s youths in the front and centre in national political debate and ongoing work on transparency and accountability across government sectors.

“As the ONE Campaign, we need accountable politicians in the executive branch and in the legislative branch. We and our almost three million of empowered citizens of Nigeria will do our part,” he said.