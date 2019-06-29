Osinbajo Distances Self from FG’s ‘Ruga Settlements’ for Herdsmen

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said his office has no hand in the setting up of Ruga settlement in some parts of the country.

According to the federal government, Ruga settlement is an initiative meant to address the incessant clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

An official of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) had said the vice-president’s office is overseeing the settlement.

Baba Ngelzarma, MACBAN general secretary, made the claim when he featured on a Channels Television programme on Friday morning.

But reacting via Laolu Akande, his spokesman, Osinbajo said the Ruga settlement “is not being surpervised” by his office.

He also said the initiative is different from the livestock transformation plan approved under the auspices of the national economic council (NEC) which he chairs.

“The National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) 2019-2028 is a programme to be implemented in seven pilot states of Adamawa, Benue, Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa, Taraba and Zamfara (as decided by NEC in January), being states on the frontlines of the Farmer-Herder crises,” Akande said in a statement.

“Afterwards, six other states have indicated readiness to also implement the plan. They are Katsina, Kano, Kogi, Kwara, Ondo, and Edo states

“The plan has six pillars through which it aims to transform the livestock production system in Nigeria along market oriented value chain while ensuring an atmosphere of peace and justice.

“The six key pillars include: economic investment, conflict resolution justice and peace humanitarian relief and early recovery human capital development and cross-cutting issues such as gender, youth, research and information and strategic communication.”

The statement added that the federal government will not impose any initiative on states, owing to the controversy generated by the proposal.