Osinbajo Departs for US to meet Vice-President Mike Pence

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday departed for the United States where he will be meeting with his US counterpart, Mr. Mike Pence.

In a statement, presidential spokesperson, Laolu Akande, said the vice president would also meet with key US groups before returning to the country on Thursday.

Ahead of his meeting with Pence in Washington DC on Wednesday, Osinbajo will be meeting with the Council on Foreign Relations tomorrow in New York.

In his meeting with his American counterpart, Osinbajo would be discussing matters of mutual interest between Nigeria and the US, while he would be speaking on Nigeria’s economic prospects and other related matters in his meeting with the Council on Foreign Relations.