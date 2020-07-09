Osinbajo denies receiving N4bn bribe from Magu

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has cleared the air on reports that former acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, gave him N4billion.

In the wake of Magu’s arrest, reports emerged that Osinbajo gave instructions to the embattled EFCC chief to release some of the recovered loots.

But in a statement issued by Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, on Wednesday, Osinbajo described the report as fake news.

He said, “Inundated by wide circulation of Fake News about VP’s purported involvement in some EFCC recovery billions, please rest assured they’re all LIES: calculated to confuse and concocted to smear Prof. Osinbajo’s image.

“The VP hasn’t and will never be involved in any such shady activities.”

Magu has been in detention at the Force CID headquarters where he is being interrogated over a 24-count charge of corruption and misconduct.

