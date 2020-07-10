Osinbajo demands probe of Magu links over N4bn scam

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has demanded a full probe into claims he received N4bn from suspended EFCC boss Ibrahim Magu.

Lawyers to the VP have written to the Inspector General of Police asking for a full investigation into the allegations made by an online journalist Jackson Ude from Point-Blank news.

According to the article, the money was part of a 39 billion naira loot by Mr Magu, who has since been arrested.

The blogger is also said to have alleged that the embattled EFCC chair is begging for a soft landing from the presidential panel because of this.

The letter written by the chambers of Bayo Osipitan and Co dated 8th July, 2020 describes the allegations as vicious and malicious meant to portray the vice president as a dishonest and disloyal public officer unfit for the office.

Also, the letter called for a thorough investigation into the allegations made by Jackson Ude, noting that if those claims are found to be false, then criminal proceedings for criminal defamation should be brought against him.

