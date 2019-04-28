Osinbajo Celebrates NAF @55

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has commended the effort being made by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in collaboration with other partners to produce the first ever made in Nigeria aircraft.

Osinbajo, who was represented by the Secretary of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, spoke yesterday in Abuja, during the NAF, Research and Development Competition and Exhibition, as part of the [email protected] celebration.

He said, “I am equally aware of the efforts in collaboration with other partners to produce the first ever made in Nigeria aircraft at the Air Force Research and Development Centre in Kaduna. “I recollect that in February 2018, the Nigerian Air Force was able to induct into the Service an indigenous Unmanned Aerial Vehicle.

“I also took particular interest in the recent rehabilitation of the machine tools workshops at the Nigerian Air Force Base Makurdi and 631 Aircraft Maintenance Depot Ikeja by the Nigerian Air Force, in collaboration with Oshogbo Machine Tools and the University of Maiduguri.”

He said without any doubt, such research and development initiatives are critical to the Service as well as to the nation, adding that it has become more important to look inwards, stop the overdependence on foreign technology and become more innovative in the use of local resources.

The vice-president said in a bid to reposition the Armed Forces to better cope with security challenges, the current administration has made the modernization, re-equipping and continuous training of the Nigerian Armed Forces a top priority.

In his remarks, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar said the event was put together to showcase the Research and Development efforts of the Nigerian Air Force.

He noted that globally, it is acknowledged that Research and Development have proven to be the catalyst for technological and industrial advancement.