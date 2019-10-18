Osimhen wins Ligue 1 Player of the Month

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has been named the French Ligue 1 player for the month of September.

Osimhen got 45 per cent of the votes to beat Monaco’s Islam Slimani (37 per cent) and Nantes’ Nicolas Pallois (18 per cent)

The 20-year-old forwardwas involved in four goals (2 goals, 2 assists) for Lille last month, scoring against SCO Angers and Strasbourg and providing assists in the games against Rennes and Strasbourg.

A grateful Osimhen tweeted after the announcement: “Player of the month of September. Major thanks to those who voted for me, I appreciate each and every one you, special gratitude go to my family, teammates and my loved ones. GOD is the greatest. We move.”

Osimhen joined Lille this summer from Belgian Sporting Charleroi and has scored seven goals in nine appearances in the Ligue 1.

He is also the fourth highest goal scorer in the top five European Leagues, behind Bayern Munich’s Lewandowski (11 goals), Manchester City’s Aguero and Chelsea’s Abraham (both with 8 goals).