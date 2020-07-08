Osimhen set to reject Napoli as United, Arsenal wait

Victor Osimhen is set to reject a move to Serie A club Napoli and wait for bids from Manchester United and Arsenal, according to sources.

Reports in Italy claim sources close to the Nigerian striker, 21, have confirmed the forward will reject Gennaro Gattuso’s side.

Osimhen met Gattuso and was even invited to club president Aurelio De Laurentiis’ home on the island of Capri.

On leaving, the striker reportedly asked for a few days to think about his next move, despite reports in the Italian media that Napoli had agreed to a £46million fee to sign him.

But after weeks of being charmed by Napoli, he is on the verge of knocking them back in order to try to force a move to the Premier League.

The Serie A giants, who’ve endured a poor campaign by their high standards, were also said to have offered him a monster salary.

Osimhen became a hotshot after scoring 18 goals and registering 6 assists in just 38 games for Lille this season.

