Osimhen scoops Marc-Vivien Foe Award

Rave of the moment, Victor Osimhen continues to bask in the spotlight as he has once again been rewarded for on outstanding season in the French Ligue 1.

The 21-year-old Nigerian forward was on Sunday honoured with the annual Marc-Vivien Foe award in the French Ligue 1.

The Marc-Vivien Foe is a French annual award for the best African player in the league 1.

The Lile star saw off competitions from compatriot Moses Simon who plays for Nantes, Denis Bouanga from Saint Etienne, Mbaye Niang, Hamari Traore and Edouard Mend all from Renne, Andy Delort from Montpellier and Islam Slimani from Monaco.

Osimhen is said to be on the cusp of departure from Lille, with a number of top European sides, including Napoli and Tottenham Hotspurs, in the running for his signature.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

