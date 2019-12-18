Osimhen rushed to hospital after scoring against Monaco

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, was taken to a hospital Tuesday night midway into his team’s Coupe de la Ligue clash against AS Monaco.

Osimhen was in action and scored in the 19th minute against AS Monaco in the Cup game before he was hurriedly substituted off after he complained of chest pain and a sensation of his head spinning.

According to football portal, getfootballnewsfrance.com , Osimhen spent the night under observation in an unnamed Monaco hospital.

The report stated that the 20-year-old forward left the Stade Louis II conscious and accompanied by Patrick Flamant, the Lille doctor, who had previously been in charge of the medical service for the AS Monaco academy and knows the region and surrounding hospitals well.

Speaking to Canal Plus, Lille boss Christophe Galtier moved to reassure fans that everything was under control as far as Osimhen was concerned.

He said: “He’s fine. It is nothing very serious.”

“We just talked to him, he’s fine. Everything is back to normal. He experienced dizziness and pain,” he added.

Osimhen will vie for the CAF young player of the year alongside compatriot Samuel Chukwueze and three others.