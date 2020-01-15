Osimhen ranked 17th best player in Ligue 1

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen has been voted the 17th best player in French football in only is first half season by influential website, Get French Football News.

The French publication published its ranking of the 100 best players of the championship of France with 2018 best player, PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, retaining his position.

Second place went to his teammate angel Di Maria while Monaco’s Wissam Ben Yedder came in third.

Players that are eligible are judged on all their professional appearances in 2019, regardless of whether or not they were playing abroad for a part of the calendar year. This also applies to the international appearances they might have accumulated.

Osimhen only joined Lille in the summer from Belgian outfit Charleroi and has scored 14 goals in his first season in France including a brace in his debut.

His 20 goals in 36 games last season earned him Charleroi’s Player of the Season award and made them activate the €3.5m buy clause in their loan agreement with Bundesliga club Wolfsburg.

One month later, he was holding up a Lille shirt as their new €12m signing – to replace Nicolas Pépé and Rafael Leão who were sold to Arsenal and AC Milan respectively.