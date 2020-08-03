Osimhen opens up on encounter with herbalist

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen has disclosed how a herbalist offered to fortify his boots to ensure he attains rapid growth in the round leather game.

Osimhen, 21, recently became Africa’s costliest player after his €80m transfer from Lille to Napoli.

In a 30 seconds video uploaded on the Super Eagles official Instagram status, the former youth international advised lads to distance themselves from fetish action in their quest to stardom.

“A woman in my area was sent to lure me into fetish thing. I rejected and distance myself. To God be the glory, the woman is still there. (Back to sender) she is still where she is,” he said.

“As for money, if you are involved in legit way, it will come. I swear it will come. You don’t need to fortify or go for fetish things. You don’t need to visit “Babalawo” (herbalist) to get your boot fortified in order to be skilful. My brother, if you are good, you are good.

“You don’t need to rob anything on your boot. Better still use the Bible. Not “Juju” (voodoo).”

Osimhen has been on a purple patch since signing with Lille in 2019, winning the African best player in Ligue 1 award after netting 18 goals last season.

He will be looking to replicate that form for the Partenopei when Serie A resumes in September.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

