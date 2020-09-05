Osimhen nets second Napoli hat-trick

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen has grabbed his second hat-trick in as many games for his new side Napoli as they crushed Italian third division side Teramo 4-0 in a pre-season game Friday.

Osimhen who also bagged a hat-trick on his debut against L’Aquila when they won 11-0, opened scoring for Gennaro Gattuso’s side in the 4th minute before adding to his tally in the 61st.

The 21-year-old striker completed his hat-trick in the 65th minute before he was substituted for Fernando Llorente in the 75th.

Mexico international Hirving Lozano scored the second goal for Napoli in the comfortable win.

Osimhen joined the Serie A for an African record €80m fee from Lille last month and looks to be the real deal.

Friday’s game was Napoli’s third in pre-season as they prepare for the start of the 2020/2021 football campaign and will kick-off against Parma.

