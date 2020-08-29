Osimhen nets hat-trick on Napoli debut

Victor Osimhen scored a hat-trick and provided an assist in his first game for Napoli who demolished Italian fourth division club L’Aquila 11-0, in their second pre-season friendly game on Friday.

Osimhen who recently became Africa’s record signing after joining Napoli from Lille this month, netted his three goals inside the opening eight minutes of the game.

He then turned provider as he assisted for Napoli’s eight goal.

The 21-year-old opened scoring in the 2nd minute and quickly got on the score sheet again In the 3rd minute. He then completed his hat-trick in the eight minute to put his side 4-0 up.

Other scorers for Napoli are Dries Martens, Hirving Lozano, Ghoulam Faouzi and Lorenzo Insigne.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

