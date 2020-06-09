Osimhen, Ndidi among top 5 African most valuable players

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen has been rated as the fourth most expensive footballer in Africa.

According to the rating by CIES Football Observatory, the Lille striker comes in behind Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Nicolas Pepe.

The CIES released the list of top 100 costliest players in the world on Monday.

Osimhen is also rated the 66th in the world following a compilation of the market value of the players in the Top-5 leagues.

The 21-year-old, who scored 18 goals and registered six assists in 31 league appearances for French Ligue 1 club Lille last season is valued at €64m.

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, who is the other Nigerian in the Top 100 most expensive players in the world is valued at €50m. Ndidi is ranked fifth in Africa and 94th in the world.

Liverpool duo, Salah and Mane are valued at €145 and €139 respectively, while Arsenal’s Pepe is third with a value of €73m.

France and PSG star Kylian Mbappe is the most expensive player in the world with a value of €259.2.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

