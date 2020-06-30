Osimhen dedicates Ligue 1 award to late father

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has dedicated his Best African Player in Ligue 1 award to the memory of his late father.

Osimhen was declared winner of the 2020 edition of the award named after late Cameroon midfielder Marc- Vivien Foe on Monday.

The 21-year-old succeeds last year’s winner Nicolas Pepe as well as becoming the second Nigerian after Vincent Enyeama (2014) to claim the individual prize since inception in 2009.

“Grateful to GOD for almighty🙏🏽🙏🏽I dedicate this amazing award to my late father❤️thanks to those who voted for me and also a big shoutout goes to @Simon27Moses and the rest of the nominees…thank you once more🙏🏽 ,” Osimhen wrote on his Twitter handle.

The Super Eagles striker netted 18 goals and provided six assists in 38 games across all competitions for Lille during the 2019/2020 campaign.

His father, the late Patrick Osimhen died in Lagos on Saturday, May 23, 2020 after a brief illness.

