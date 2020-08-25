Osimhen buzzing in Napoli training

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is thrilled to start pre-season training with Serie A club Napoli.

Osimhen, 21, was part of 34-man squad that trained on Monday afternoon at the Castel di Sangro.

“Good training session with the lads,” he tweeted after the training session.

Napoli will spend 11 days at their training base in Castel di Sangro where they will take part in a three- team friendly on August 28.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side will then face Teramo in another friendly on Friday, September 4.

Osimhen linked up with Napoli from Ligue 1 club Lille last month in an African record 80 million euros.

The Super Eagles striker scored 18 goals and recorded six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for the Great Danes.

He will be looking to replicate the form for the Azzurri when Serie A gets underway in September.

