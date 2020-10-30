Osimhen, Aribo return as Rohr names 24 for Sierra Leone AFCON cracker

Victor Osimhen and Joe Aribo have returned to the Super Eagles as head coach Gernot Rohr named a 24-man squad for next month’s 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone.
Also making a return to the Eagles are Oghenekaro Etebo, Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis and goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi.
There is a first call-up for 26-year-old Switzerland-born goalkeeper Sebastian Osigwe who plays for FC Lugano in the Swiss top flight.
Osimhen missed the Eagles’ friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia in Austria due to coronavirus issues at Napoli, while the trio of Etebo, Aribo and Akpeyi were all absent against the north Africans due to injury.
CSKA Moscow winger Chidera Ejuke, Midtjylland’s Frank Onyeka and Kevin Akpoguma of Hoffenheim were part of the invited players.
However, Genk striker Cyriel Dessers, who made his Super Eagles debut against Tunisia, did not make the list.
Meanwhile, seven players have been put on standby. The players are Francis Uzoho, Samson Tijani, Kelechi Nwakali, Shehu Abdullahi, Paul Onuachu, Ramon Azeez and Ikechukwu Ezenwa.
The complete squad
Goalkeepers
Daniel Akpeyi
Maduka Okoye
Sebastian Osigwe
Defenders
William Troost-Ekong
Kenneth Omeruo
Leon Balogun
Semi Ajayi
Chidozie Awaziem
Zaidu Sanusi
Ola Aina
Jamilu Collins
Kevin Akpoguma
Midfielders
Oghenekaro Etebo
Tyronne Ebuehi
Frank Onyeka
Joe Aribo
Forwards
Ahmed Musa
Moses Simon
Alex Iwobi
Emmanuel Dennis
Victor Osimhen
Kelechi Iheanacho
Samuel Chukwueze
Chidera Ejuke
Standby
Kelechi Nwakali
Francis Uzoho
Samson Tijani
Shehu Abdullahi
Paul Onuachu
Ramon Azeez
Ikechukwu Ezenwa