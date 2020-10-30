Osimhen, Aribo return as Rohr names 24 for Sierra Leone AFCON cracker

Victor Osimhen and Joe Aribo have returned to the Super Eagles as head coach Gernot Rohr named a 24-man squad for next month’s 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

Also making a return to the Eagles are Oghenekaro Etebo, Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis and goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi.

There is a first call-up for 26-year-old Switzerland-born goalkeeper Sebastian Osigwe who plays for FC Lugano in the Swiss top flight.

Osimhen missed the Eagles’ friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia in Austria due to coronavirus issues at Napoli, while the trio of Etebo, Aribo and Akpeyi were all absent against the north Africans due to injury.

CSKA Moscow winger Chidera Ejuke, Midtjylland’s Frank Onyeka and Kevin Akpoguma of Hoffenheim were part of the invited players.

However, Genk striker Cyriel Dessers, who made his Super Eagles debut against Tunisia, did not make the list.

Meanwhile, seven players have been put on standby. The players are Francis Uzoho, Samson Tijani, Kelechi Nwakali, Shehu Abdullahi, Paul Onuachu, Ramon Azeez and Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

The complete squad

Goalkeepers

Daniel Akpeyi

Maduka Okoye

Sebastian Osigwe

Defenders

William Troost-Ekong

Kenneth Omeruo

Leon Balogun

Semi Ajayi

Chidozie Awaziem

Zaidu Sanusi

Ola Aina

Jamilu Collins

Kevin Akpoguma

Midfielders

Oghenekaro Etebo

Tyronne Ebuehi

Frank Onyeka

Joe Aribo

Forwards

Ahmed Musa

Moses Simon

Alex Iwobi

Emmanuel Dennis

Victor Osimhen

Kelechi Iheanacho

Samuel Chukwueze

Chidera Ejuke

Standby

Kelechi Nwakali

Francis Uzoho

Samson Tijani

Shehu Abdullahi

Paul Onuachu

Ramon Azeez

Ikechukwu Ezenwa

