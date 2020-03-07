Oshoala stuns in chic attire [Photos]

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala has shared stunning pictures of herself adjusting to the sunny weather condition in Lagos.

The footie star who plies her trade with European football giant Barcelona is currently in Lagos for a short break.

Asisat stepped out with her friends for breakfast at a dining restaurant somewhere in Lagos and she shared some lovely photos on her Instagram page.

She captioned the photos:

“How’s the condition in Lagos ? Me: Na to naked begin trek for road remain ooo cus traffic and sun don take over 😤😤😭😭☀️☀️😩😩🙆🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️ #LagosHeat #LagosTraffic.”

See some chic photos of the four-time African footballer of the year below: