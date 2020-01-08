Oshoala named African Player of the Year

Nigeria and Barcelona star, Asisat Oshoala, has been crowned the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Africa Women Player of the Year for 2019.

The speedy Super Falcons forward beat Ajara Nchout (Cameroon & Valerenga) and Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Beijing Phoenix FC) to clinch the prize for the a record tying fourth time.

Oshoala, who burst to limelight at the 2014 Women U20 World Cup, had won the award in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

She has now tied Nigerian legend and former Super Falcons captain Perpetua Nkwocha as the most decorated individual players on the continent.