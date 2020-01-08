Oshoala named African Player of the Year

emmanuelSportsNo Comment on Oshoala named African Player of the Year

Nigeria and Barcelona star, Asisat Oshoala, has been crowned the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Africa Women Player of the Year for 2019.

The speedy Super Falcons forward beat Ajara Nchout (Cameroon & Valerenga) and Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Beijing Phoenix FC) to clinch the prize for the a record tying fourth time.

Oshoala, who burst to limelight at the 2014 Women U20 World Cup, had won the award in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

She has now tied Nigerian legend and former Super Falcons captain Perpetua Nkwocha as the most decorated individual players on the continent.

,

Related Posts

Man City stroll past United to close in on League Cup final

January 8, 2020

Mane named African Player of the Year

January 7, 2020

Caf Player of the Year: Salah, Mane and Mahrez know fate tonight

January 7, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *