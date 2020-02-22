Oshiomhole threatens Wike with lawsuit

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has asked the governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike, to apologise to him or face a lawsuit over allegation of defamation of character.

Oshiomhole, who made the threat in statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Simeon Ebegbulam, described as “sacrilegious and mischief”, the allegation by the Rivers State government that he (Oshiomhole) masterminded the protest at the residence of the Supreme Court Judge, Justice Mary Odili in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the National Chair, Simon Ebegbulem said: “The APC Chair read with utter disgust the statement by the Rivers State Governor that he and Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, ‘sponsored thugs’ to attack the residence of the Supreme Court Judge.”

The CPS stated that according to the malicious statement signed by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Paulinus Nsirim, the “attacks” were made because Justice Mary Odili was a member of the Supreme Court panel that gave a unanimous verdict against the APC-governor-elect in Bayelsa State, David Lyon.

“This reckless defamation of the character of Oshiomhole is unbecoming of a state government that is supposed to operate under the rule of law including fairness and justice to all.

“The statement is an egregious assault on the reputation that has taken Oshiomhole a life-time to build.

“For clarity, Oshiomhole was not in any way involved in the action that took place at the residence of Dr. Odili, a gentleman for whom Oshiomhole has tremendous respect as a friend of many years despite political differences.

“As a matter of principle, Oshiomhole condemns any harassment Hon. Justice Mary Odili had suffered for a judgment she gave within her powers as a judicial officer.

“Oshiomhole as a one-time beneficiary of judicial redress of injustice always holds the judiciary in the highest esteem and the obedience of court orders.

“The unsubstantiated allegation by the Rivers State Government is, therefore, an insult on the APC National Chairman. It is an indecent thing for a state government to do in the circumstance.

“We hereby call on the Rivers State government to toe the path of decency and withdraw the defamatory statement with due apologies,” it stated.