Oshiomhole storms APC secretariat after court victory [Photos]

Embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, paid a visit to his party’s headquarters on Tuesday for the first time since his initial suspension by an Abuja High Court.

On Monday, the Court of Appeal ordered a stay of execution of the high court’s judgment, rescinding Mr. Oshiomhole’s suspension.

During his Tuesday visit, the APC National Working Committee held a meeting.

Here are some pictures of Oshiomhole’s triumphant return to the party’s headquarters below.

