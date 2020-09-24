Oshiomhole reacts to Edo Guber poll [Video]

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, erstwhile national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted tom then party’s stunning defeat in last Saturday’s governorship election.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) beat Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC to secure another four years in office.

Obaseki’s victory was even more remarkable considering that his predecessor, Oshiomhole had anointed Ize-Iyamu for the job.

With much of the state in jubilation over the resounding victory of the governor, Oshiomhoe, has finally broken his silence on the outcome of the poll.

In a short take, Oshiomhole said life goes on as you win some and lose some.

See a clip of his take shared by Punch below.

