Oshiomhole must step down, he has brought shame, reproach to APC – Obaseki

Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, has said the suspended National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s rascality has brought disgrace to the ruling party.

In a statement, Osagie said Comrade Oshiomhole’s mismanagement of the party’s fortunes and his highhandedness has continued to cause the party losses, with the latest being the Supreme Court’s verdict on the review application for the Bayelsa governorship election filed by the APC and its governorship candidate, Mr. David Lyon.

According to Osagie, “We have observed with dismay the recent actions of the suspended National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who’s rascality and brashness has continued to cause the party severe and embarrassing losses.

“For instance, it was most regrettable that Comrade Oshiomhole assaulted the sensibilities of Nigerians with his unguarded outburst after the initial Supreme Court verdict on the Bayelsa elections, disparaging the judgement as a ‘miscarriage of justice.’

“As if that was not enough, he upbraided the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for obeying the directives of the Supreme Court, threatening to reverse the judgement, which every right-thinking Nigerian, knew was final.”

Osagie said that it was regrettable that after the Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) failed to do their homework on the selection of candidates for the November governorship election in Bayelsa, it is dragging the name of the party in the mud and assaulting the sensibilities of not just the apex court of the land, but also that of the committed members of the APC with his brash approach to a matter which called for sober reflection.

“It is best for the embattled National Chairman of the party to do the right thing and step down so that the party would no longer be burdened with his heavy baggage of impunity and rashness, which has caused the party grave, unforgivable losses.

“We have suffered enough from his brash approach to issues and Oshiomhole’s characteristic disregard for constituted authorities.

“In fact, the most recent verdict of the Supreme Court on the Bayelsa election and the punitive fines on the lawyers of the APC is a clear consequence of the fruitless and vexatious case.

“It diminishes the APC in more ways than one and we are very saddened by the party’s loss,” he added.