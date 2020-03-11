Oshiomhole missing as APC NWC meets

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) met for several hours Tuesday without the suspended national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his other loyal members.

The meeting chaired by the acting national secretary, Victor Giadom, took place at the national secretariat of the party with seven members of the NWC.

NWC members like national vice chairman, North East, Salihu Mustapha, national vice-chairman, South West, Pastor Bankole Oluwajana were in attendance.

Also present at the meeting were National Youth Leader, Abubakar Sadiq, the National Woman Leader, Hajiya Salamatu Beiwa and the party’s acting National Auditor, Isa-Modu Chul.

Although the party’s national leadership did not brief newsmen, a reliable source at the meeting revealed that it was in preparation for next week’s emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

No sooner had the meeting ended at the party secretariat than the national officers in attendance drove out in a convoy apparently to attend another meeting at an undisclosed venue.

