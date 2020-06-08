Oshiomhole kicked against subsidy removal under Obasanjo – Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has revealed that the decision to remove fuel subsidy and increase fuel price was opposed by former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole when he was President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Atiku said Obasanjo had begun a phased subsidy withdrawal, stressing that despite the opposition from the NLC, two phases of subsidy removal of fuel were achieved by the Obasanjo government before leaving office in 2007.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections said on Twitter that he was assigned the task of negotiating with Oshiomhole who is now chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said it is sad that the current removal of subsidy for which some are being praised is the same one which ‘patriots’ like himself have been calling for and for which they were demonized.

Atiku added that the stoppage of subsidy and price-fixing is the right move, stressing that it should have come earlier when the economy was in better shape.

