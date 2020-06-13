Oshiomhole defends disqualification of Obaseki

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Friday described the disqualification of current Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, from party primaries as “justified by the APC constitution.’

Obaseki was disqualified by an APC screening committee from participating in the party’s primary election for the forthcoming governorship poll in Edo State.

Appearing on a ChannelsTV programme, Oshiomhole said the decision was not final as it was subject to appeal.

“I can’t comment on it now,” Oshiomhole said. “We are just following our party constitution. We have a screening committee, they turned out a report. And the report is subject to the appeal committee for anyone who chooses to appeal against the findings of the screening committee.

“The purpose of the screening is to take nothing for granted. And until they go through the appeal process, I as the National Chairman cannot comment on it.”

Obaseki had rejected the ruling of the committee but stated that he would not be appealing it.

