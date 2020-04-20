Oshiomhole works out in the gym [Video]

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has been a restless political actor over the past couple years, and he’s not about to live a sedentary life amid the present lockdown.

In a new video making the rounds online, Oshiomhole is seen keeping fit at the gym. And it was some heavy lifting with the gym equipment.

This comes as many fitness trainers have advised that Nigerians adopt exercise as a lifestyle routine to avoid anxiety, depression and to stay healthy during the period of the lockdown in force in several states as a means of curbing the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out a clip of his workout below.