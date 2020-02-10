The results are finally in for the 2020 edition of the much-anticipated 92nd Academy Awards winners.
From Parasite to Joker, check out the full list of winners from last night’s ceremony:
Best supporting actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER
Best animated feature
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 – WINNER
Best animated short
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love – WINNER
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Best original screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite – WINNER
Best adapted screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit – WINNER
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Best live action short
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbours’ Window – WINNER
Saria
A Sister
Best production design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER
Parasite
Best costume design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women – WINNER
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best documentary
American Factory – WINNER
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best documentary short
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) – WINNER
Life Overtakes Me
St Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best supporting actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story – WINNER
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917 – WINNER
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best sound editing
Ford v Ferrari – WINNER
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best sound mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917 – WINNER
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best film editing
Ford v Ferrari – WINNER
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Best visual effects
Avengers Endgame
The Irishman
1917 – WINNER
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best makeup and hair
Bombshell – WINNER
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Best international feature film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite – WINNER
Best original score
Joker – WINNER
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best original song
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4
I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman – WINNER
I’m Standing With You, Breakthrough
Into the Unknown, Frozen II
Stand Up, Harriet
Best actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – WINNER
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy – WINNER
Best director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite – WINNER
Best picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite – WINNER