Oscars 2020: Check Out the Full List of Winners

The results are finally in for the 2020 edition of the much-anticipated 92nd Academy Awards winners.

From Parasite to Joker, check out the full list of winners from last night’s ceremony:

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER

Best animated feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 – WINNER

Best animated short

Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love – WINNER
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Best original screenplay

Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite – WINNER

Best adapted screenplay

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit – WINNER
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes

Best live action short

Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbours’ Window – WINNER
Saria
A Sister

Best production design

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER
Parasite

Best costume design

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women – WINNER
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best documentary

American Factory – WINNER
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

Best documentary short

In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) – WINNER
Life Overtakes Me
St Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best supporting actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story – WINNER
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best cinematography

The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917 – WINNER
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best sound editing

Ford v Ferrari – WINNER
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best sound mixing

Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917 – WINNER
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best film editing

Ford v Ferrari – WINNER
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite

Best visual effects

Avengers Endgame
The Irishman
1917 – WINNER
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best makeup and hair

Bombshell – WINNER
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

Best international feature film

Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite – WINNER

Best original score

Joker – WINNER
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best original song

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4
I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman – WINNER
I’m Standing With You, Breakthrough
Into the Unknown, Frozen II
Stand Up, Harriet

Best actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – WINNER
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy – WINNER

Best director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite – WINNER

Best picture

Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite – WINNER

