The results are finally in for the 2020 edition of the much-anticipated 92nd Academy Awards winners.

From Parasite to Joker, check out the full list of winners from last night’s ceremony:

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER

Best animated feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4 – WINNER

Best animated short

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love – WINNER

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best original screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite – WINNER

Best adapted screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit – WINNER

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Best live action short

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbours’ Window – WINNER

Saria

A Sister

Best production design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER

Parasite

Best costume design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women – WINNER

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best documentary

American Factory – WINNER

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best documentary short

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) – WINNER

Life Overtakes Me

St Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best supporting actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story – WINNER

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917 – WINNER

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best sound editing

Ford v Ferrari – WINNER

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best sound mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917 – WINNER

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best film editing

Ford v Ferrari – WINNER

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Best visual effects

Avengers Endgame

The Irishman

1917 – WINNER

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best makeup and hair

Bombshell – WINNER

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Best international feature film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite – WINNER

Best original score

Joker – WINNER

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best original song

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4

I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman – WINNER

I’m Standing With You, Breakthrough

Into the Unknown, Frozen II

Stand Up, Harriet

Best actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – WINNER

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy – WINNER

Best director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite – WINNER

Best picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite – WINNER