Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Parasite’ Wins Best Original Screenplay

Parasite won best original screenplay at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday at the event held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, making history as the first South Korean film to win an Oscar in any category.

The South Korean satire beat out Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns’ 1917, Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

As Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin-won took the stage to accept the award, Bong thanked the Academy for the “great honor.”

“Writing a script is always such a lonely process. We never write to represent our countries,” Bong, who won his first Oscar this evening, said.

“I thank my wife for always being an inspiration to me. I thank all the actors who are with me today for bringing this film to life,” he added.

Co-writer Han thanked Bong and his parents for the win, as well as sharing the win with South Korea’s “storytellers and filmmakers.”

Congratulations to them!