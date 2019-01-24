Oscars 2019: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is Not Very Pleased With Nomination List

In 2018, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde was recently invited to join as a voting member of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science. This year, she joined in nominating the films which made the final nomination list. And while she is happy that most of her nominations made the final cut, she isn’t very pleased that films by Africans were snubbed this year.

“The nominations are out! So glad Most of the movies I nominated made it. Next, voting to determine the winners!… Wasn’t So Exited No African Movie made it,” she wrote, adding, “Someday soon we will be doing this for Africans!”

And many people agree with her.

See the post below.

