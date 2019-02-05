Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, & More Step Out in Style

ukamakaFashionNo Comment on Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, & More Step Out in Style

Yesterday, the nominees for the 2019 Oscars attended the annual luncheon held inside the Beverly Hilton ballroom.

Vanity reports that Glenn Close attended the event dressed in a shimmery periwinkle suit, Bradley Cooper spotted a new beard, Spike Lee rocked gold Nike sneakers emblazoned with the title of his nominated best picture, BlacKkKlansman.

Other stars who were spotted at the event include Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Sam Rockwell, Rami Malek, Rachel Weisz, and many more others.

Check out the photos below taken by Jon Kopaloff for Getty Images:

Related Posts

Billy Porter Named Ambassador for Men’s New York Fashion Week

February 2, 2019

Lilian Afegbia Unveils Her Own Lingerie Line, “Lillys Secret”

January 30, 2019

Davido Rocks Okunoren Bomber Jacket While Performing at the O2 Arena

January 28, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *