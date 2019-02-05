Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, & More Step Out in Style

Yesterday, the nominees for the 2019 Oscars attended the annual luncheon held inside the Beverly Hilton ballroom.

Vanity reports that Glenn Close attended the event dressed in a shimmery periwinkle suit, Bradley Cooper spotted a new beard, Spike Lee rocked gold Nike sneakers emblazoned with the title of his nominated best picture, BlacKkKlansman.

Other stars who were spotted at the event include Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Sam Rockwell, Rami Malek, Rachel Weisz, and many more others.

Check out the photos below taken by Jon Kopaloff for Getty Images: