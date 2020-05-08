Oscar-Nominated Projects Banned From Competing for Emmy Awards

THR is reporting that the Television Academy on Thursday announced that Oscar-nominated projects will no longer be eligible to compete for Emmy Awards starting in 2021.

Per the outlet, this came right after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that some streaming films will be eligible for the 2021 Oscars–a move which many producers felt was a blow to the documentary space than any feature. THR added that over the past years, the overlap between of accolades for non-fiction projects has been significant.

And so in a Thursday statement, the TV Academy said in a statement: “The Television Academy supports the recent decision from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to allow feature films, originally intended for theatrical distribution but made available via streaming or video on demand during the current pandemic crisis, to compete at the 2021 Oscars. Further, the Television Academy ruled in March that effective in 2021, programs that have been nominated for an Oscar will no longer be eligible for the Emmys competition.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

