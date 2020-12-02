Osaze Odewinge Drags Amara Kanu in Messy Rant

Osaze Odewinge dragged the wife of Nwankwo Kanu, Amara Kanu in a messy social media rant that has gone viral.

The footballer ousted her for sliding into his DM and bugging him to check her messages repeatedly.

He noted that she had no reason to reach out to him especially since her husband, Nwankwo has his number and could call him up for a conversation if there was a need for it

Osaze Odewinge went on to speak on the Kanus’ son, stating that he couldn’t be wearing a cross on his neck and making hand gestures that do not tally with ‘Christianity’.

Amara Kanu replied him asking him to take his outlandish post down as he husband is very aware of her reaching out to him.

She explained that they wanted to talk with him as a family clearing the air on whether she reached out to Odewinge without the knowledge of her husband and the reason why.

