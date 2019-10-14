Osaze Odemwingie turns to Golf

Former Nigeria forward, Osaze Odemwingie, has been admitted into the Professional Golfers Association.

Osaze, who had stints with Lille LOSC and Stoke City, shared contents of his admission statement on social media.

“I am very proud to become a member of this great association (PGA),” the 38-year-old added.

“Congratulations, as of today your registration with the PGA has been accepted and a place on the PGA Training Programme and University of Birmingham Foundation Degree in Professional Golf Studies has been allocated to you.

“Your amateur status has now been relinquished and you are now officially classified as a PGA Assistant Professional,” the statement read.

Born in Uzbekistan, Osaze played in Belgium, France and Russia before spending seven years in English football. During his playing stint in England, Osaze won three Premier League Player of the Month awards at West Bromwich Albion, where he scored 30 goals in 87 league outings.

He marked his Nigeria debut with a goal against Kenya in Lagos in 2002 and went on to score 10 goals in 63 appearances.

The retired footballer has a silver from the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games as well as the three bronze medals from the Nations Cup.