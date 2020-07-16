Osas Ighodaro’s Surprises Fans With “The Creative Collection” Poetry

Osas Ighodaro is back with a new photos that surely pleases every woman; she is simply magical.
The award-winning shared stunning new photos of herself modeling outfits by The Studio by S.B Youme, and she accompanied this with an apparently spoken word poetry, in which she celebrated creativity and creatives.
She said:
It has been said:
‘Creativity is the way to
share your soul with the world’
Experience, Explore
my desires as a woman, as a being
exude the strength of my ancestors.
My existence in the present
look upon the light of the future,
the light of creativity.
bloom, Burst, Blossom! …BECOME!!!
How bright you shine!
Thy soul open up
let God’s greatness SHINE!
Rise in your greatness.
…and your time is NOW
NOW.
Now
You fought the world
You caught the scar
You won the war
YOU. ARE. A. STAR.
CREATIVITY is me.
CREATIVITY is YOU!
‘The Creative Collective’
Check out the creative photos: