Osas Ighodaro’s Surprises Fans With “The Creative Collection” Poetry

Osas Ighodaro is back with a new photos that surely pleases every woman; she is simply magical.

The award-winning shared stunning new photos of herself modeling outfits by The Studio by S.B Youme, and she accompanied this with an apparently spoken word poetry, in which she celebrated creativity and creatives.

She said:

It has been said:

‘Creativity is the way to

share your soul with the world’ Experience, Explore

my desires as a woman, as a being

exude the strength of my ancestors.

My existence in the present

look upon the light of the future,

the light of creativity. bloom, Burst, Blossom! …BECOME!!!

How bright you shine!

Thy soul open up

let God’s greatness SHINE! Rise in your greatness.

…and your time is NOW

NOW. Now

You fought the world

You caught the scar

You won the war

YOU. ARE. A. STAR. CREATIVITY is me.

CREATIVITY is YOU! ‘The Creative Collective’

Check out the creative photos:

