Osas Ighodaro Shows Off Stunning Outfits in New Social Media Challenge

ukamakaFashion / MoviesNo Comment on Osas Ighodaro Shows Off Stunning Outfits in New Social Media Challenge

Osas Ighodaro has joined the list of stars who are flaunting their stunning collection of luxurious items on social media.

Recently, Toke Makinwa showed off her collection of expensive shoes, and yesterday, Osas shared a video in which she posed in a series of clothing designed by Yummie Ogbegbor.

“This was too much fun filming,” said the actress in her video shared on her Twitter, which has since stirred heartwarming reactions, with fans asking how they can buy the dresses she wore.

Check out the clip below:

his was too much fun filming #fashion

Related Posts

Check Out the New Episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” Mini-Series

May 14, 2020

Depression, Acting and More, Dakota Johnson Bares All

May 13, 2020

Tara Surprises Her Husband Fela Durotoye on His Birthday

May 13, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *